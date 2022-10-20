VIDEO: College students recount surviving grizzly bear attack

Two men sustained serious injuries from a grizzly bear when they were recreating south of Cody on Saturday, October 15, according to a news release on Monday by the Wyoming Game & Fish Department.

Kendell Cummings, from Evanston, Wyoming, was flown by helicopter to a Billings hospital, and Brady Lowry, from Utah, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and then to a Billings hospital.

Both men are sophomores and members of the Northwest College wrestling team in Powell, Wyoming.

The men encountered the bear at close range in heavy cover while recreating and antler hunting west of the Bobcat-Houlihan trailhead on the Shoshone National Forest Saturday afternoon.

Cummings and Lowry were with two other teammates, Orrin Jackson and August Harrison, but were separated from them at the time of the attack.

The grizzly bear first attacked Lowry, leading Cummings to take the courageous act of jumping onto the bear's back to get it away from his teammate and friend. That led the bear to turn and start attacking Cummings.

“It was horrific. The boys exhibited courage that people can’t even imagine,” said head wrestling coach Jim Zeigler. "They do love each other and we communicate constantly through group text and one of the things I always say to them is, you know, thank you for loving each other, and it paid [off]. ”

The individuals were able to call 911 from near the scene and Park County Search and Rescue was immediately called. Upon notification, Wyoming Game & Fish Department personnel also responded to the scene. With the assistance of a hunter in the area, a local resident, and other members of their party, the two men were able to reach the trailhead where they met Search and Rescue and were taken from the area.

“Special thanks to Park County Search and Rescue and the Park County Sheriff's Office for their quick response and coordination of the rescue,” said Dan Smith, Cody Region wildlife supervisor.

Wyoming Game & Fish is continuing to investigate, but said that based on the initial information, this appears to have been a sudden, surprise encounter with a grizzly bear.



