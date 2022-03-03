Watch
Video: Deer and magpies hanging out together

Stockman Bank Weather Cam
Posted at 2:19 PM, Mar 03, 2022
BILLINGS — As the fog lifted on Thursday, March 3, 2022, a peaceful scene emerged among a group of deer and magpies near Sacrifice Cliff in the Four Dances Recreation Area, just outside of Billings.

The video was taken by the Stockman Bank Weather Cam.

