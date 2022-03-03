Video: Deer and magpies hanging out together
Posted at 2:19 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 16:21:18-05
BILLINGS — As the fog lifted on Thursday, March 3, 2022, a peaceful scene emerged among a group of deer and magpies near Sacrifice Cliff in the Four Dances Recreation Area, just outside of Billings.
The video was taken by the Stockman Bank Weather Cam.
