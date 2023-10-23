VIDEO: Grizzly bear roaming through Creston area

A grizzly bear was seen on Monday near Lake Blaine Road across from Woody's gas station in the Creston area on Monday, October 23, 2023.

Police asked people to avoid the area at this time and be alert.

The Creston School District reports no schools have been locked down, but they are monitoring the situation.



The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says there are several known grizzly bears in the Lake Blaine and Lower Valley areas.

People are asked not to stop on the roads or in driveways to see the bears.

TRENDING

