Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Video: grizzly bears stop by St. Ignatius home

The Udall family in St. Ignatius had some visitors on Wednesday night as three grizzly bears stopped by.
St Ignatius Udall bears
polson ronan st ignatius
Posted at 9:35 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 11:51:44-04

MISSOULA — The Udall family in St. Ignatius had some visitors on Wednesday night as three grizzly bears stopped by.

One of the big bears was seen by the driveway – about 20 yards from the Udall’s house -- just checking things out.

The grizzly bears stayed on their property for about 45 minutes until they eventually wandered down to the creek and went on their way and didn't get into any trouble.

The Udalls were a little concerned about their chickens, but they were okay.

Sara Udall told MTN News that they have lived in St. Ignatius for more than 30 years and have never seen grizzly bears come so close to her house.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Spring Black Bear Hunting Identification

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119