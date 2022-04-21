Video: grizzly bears stop by St. Ignatius home

MISSOULA — The Udall family in St. Ignatius had some visitors on Wednesday night as three grizzly bears stopped by.
One of the big bears was seen by the driveway – about 20 yards from the Udall’s house -- just checking things out.
The grizzly bears stayed on their property for about 45 minutes until they eventually wandered down to the creek and went on their way and didn't get into any trouble.
The Udalls were a little concerned about their chickens, but they were okay.
Sara Udall told MTN News that they have lived in St. Ignatius for more than 30 years and have never seen grizzly bears come so close to her house.
