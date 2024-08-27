VIDEO: Mama bear and cubs wander around in Uptown Butte

A black bear sow and her two cubs were spotted in the area south of Park Street and west of Excelsior Street in Butte on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks had set up baited traps to catch the bears and then take them out of town.
MTN reporter John Emeigh has been following the story and captured the video of the trio (see above).
