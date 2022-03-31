Watch
Viewer photos: Aurora Borealis in Montana

Aurora Borealis in Montana (March 30, 2022)
<b>Tatyana Cheyenne Horn-Oats</b><br/><br/>
Aurora Borealis in Montana (March 30, 2022)<br/>Harlem, MT (Valley Road)<br/>
Alexis Flansburg.jpg
Posted at 11:10 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 01:12:40-04

GREAT FALLS — As predicted and hoped for, the Aurora Borealis danced across the skies of Montana on Wednesday night (March 30, 2022).

We have received several photos from people of the natural phenomenon, which is sometimes called the Northern Lights.

In order to get the best viewing, make sure you are as far away from city lights as possible.

5 miles north of Malta

Two good resources for knowing when the Aurora Borealis might be visible in our area are the Space Weather Prediction Center and Soft Serve News.

Jim Thomas, the operator of Soft Serve News, posts frequent updates to let people know how likely it is that the Northern Lights may be visible.

If you take any pictures of the Aurora Borealis and want to share them, please send them to weather@krtv.com.

Northern Lights over Hays

