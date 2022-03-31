Viewer photos: Aurora Borealis in Montana

GREAT FALLS — As predicted and hoped for, the Aurora Borealis danced across the skies of Montana on Wednesday night (March 30, 2022).

We have received several photos from people of the natural phenomenon, which is sometimes called the Northern Lights.

In order to get the best viewing, make sure you are as far away from city lights as possible.

Katreena Marie Aurora Borealis in Montana (March 30, 2022)

5 miles north of Malta

Two good resources for knowing when the Aurora Borealis might be visible in our area are the Space Weather Prediction Center and Soft Serve News .

Jim Thomas, the operator of Soft Serve News, posts frequent updates to let people know how likely it is that the Northern Lights may be visible.

If you take any pictures of the Aurora Borealis and want to share them, please send them to weather@krtv.com.



