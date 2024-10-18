Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Viewer photos: Comet and Aurora Borealis

Posted
and last updated

Alexandra Potts sent these photos to KRTV this week. She explained:

"These photos were taken of the Aurora Borealis sighting 10/10/24 on Airport Bench Road outside of Great Falls, MT and then of the comet sighting 10/13/24 from S&K Ranch near Logging Creek and the Sluice Boxes. My husband, Gerald, and dog, Atalaya, are also featured."

Alexa, thank you for sharing these photos!

Alexandra Potts
Alexandra Potts
Alexandra Potts

And a photo of the comet from Earl Black Weasel:

Earl Black Weasel

More viewer photos of the Aurora Borealis from last week:

Aurora Borealis over Montana (October 10, 2024)

More viewer photos of the comet from this week:

Comet appears in Montana sky

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App