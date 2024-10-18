Viewer photos: Comet and Aurora Borealis

Alexandra Potts sent these photos to KRTV this week. She explained:
"These photos were taken of the Aurora Borealis sighting 10/10/24 on Airport Bench Road outside of Great Falls, MT and then of the comet sighting 10/13/24 from S&K Ranch near Logging Creek and the Sluice Boxes. My husband, Gerald, and dog, Atalaya, are also featured."
Alexa, thank you for sharing these photos!
And a photo of the comet from Earl Black Weasel:
More viewer photos of the Aurora Borealis from last week:
Aurora Borealis over Montana (October 10, 2024)
More viewer photos of the comet from this week:
Comet appears in Montana sky