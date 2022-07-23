GREAT FALLS — The Aurora Borealis - also known as the Northern Lights - made an appearance in Montana overnight into the morning of July 23, 2022.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center had issued a G2 Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the event.

If you captured any photos you would like to share, click here .

Two good resources for learning more about the Aurora Borealis - and when it might be visible in our area - are the Space Weather Prediction Center and Soft Serve News .



TRENDING NOW

