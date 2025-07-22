GREAT FALLS — Marietta Stringer shared this video with KRTV on Monday, July 21, 2025. It shows a funnel cloud in Glacier County - watch:

Viewer Video: Funnel Cloud

The funnel cloud did not develop into a tornado. The main difference between a tornado and funnel cloud is that a funnel cloud does not make contact with the ground, while a tornado has some sort of interaction with the ground.

A funnel cloud will stay aloft, but once it makes contact with the ground it immediately becomes a tornado.

Typical signs of this interaction with the ground includes debris from the ground being brought aloft or dust circulation on the ground.

Last week, Tom Mital sent us a video of a squirrel enjoying lunch at Gibson Pond:

Viewer Video: Cute Squirrel

Dan Van Voast sent a video taken by Brent Van Voast, showing storm conditions at 6:13 pm, July 17, about two miles east of Geraldine.

Viewer Video: Storm Moves In

Do you have a video that you would like to share? A funny moment, a cute animal, some stunning scenery, a happy surprise? Send it to us!

It might show up on a newscast, or be included in a compilation of viewer-submitted videos.