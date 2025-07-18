Viewer Videos: Cute Squirrel; Storm Moves In

GREAT FALLS — Two videos were shared with KRTV on Thursday.
Tom Mital sent a video of a squirrel enjoying lunch at Gibson Pond:
Viewer Video: Cute Squirrel
Dan Van Voast sent a video taken by Brent Van Voast, showing storm conditions at 6:13 pm, July 17, about two miles east of Geraldine.
Viewer Video: Storm Moves In
Do you have a video that you would like to share? A funny moment, a cute animal, some stunning scenery, a happy surprise? Send it to us!
It might show up on a newscast, or be included in a compilation of viewer-submitted videos.