Vigil planned for woman last seen in Mineral County 2 months ago

MISSOULA — A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night for Rebekah Barsotti, a Missoula woman who has been missing since July.

The vigil will begin under the tree canopy in the McCormick Park South Picnic Area in Missoula at 6 p.m.

Barsotti, 34 years old, was reported missing on July 22.

She was last seen on July 20 when she went hiking along the Clark Fork River in Mineral County along with her dog Cerberus.

Cerberus was found dead several days later about ten miles downstream from where Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth believes both went into the water. The dog’s remains are being analyzed to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information about Barsotti's whereabouts is asked to call the Mineral County Sheriff's Office at 406-822-3555.