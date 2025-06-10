Visitor injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park officials say that a man was injured by a bison on the park on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Park officials said in a news release that at about 9:45 a.m. in the Upper Geyser Basin at Old Faithful, the man was gored by a bison after a large group of visitors approached it too closely.

The man, who was visiting from New Jersey, sustained minor injuries; he was treated and taken from the scene by emergency medical personnel.

No other details have been released at this point.

This is the second reported incident of a person injured by a bison in 2025; the first one happened on May 7 - click here.



Park staff said in the news release that wildlife in Yellowstone National Park can be dangerous when approached.

When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.

Stay more than 75 feet away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 300 feet away from bears and wolves.

If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.

During mating season (rut) from mid-July through mid-August, bison can become agitated more quickly. Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time.

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.