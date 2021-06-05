Volunteers are wanted to help care for horses at fairgrounds

HELENA — Lewis & Clark County is asking for volunteers to help care for dozens of horses seized during an animal neglect investigation.

Sheriff Leo Dutton characterized the neglect as moderate to severe. The Sheriff's Office served a warrant and begin moving the animals on Tuesday morning to the Lewis & Clark Fairgrounds in Helena.

On Wednesday, a veterinarian was on hand to examine the animals, and a farrier was brought in to check their hooves. “Unfortunately, these horses are not broke, and they’re not accustomed to being handled,” said Sheriff Leo Dutton. “They had to sedate several horses to at least start to get them so we could trim their hooves. That’s going to be a slow process.”

Volunteers are needed to help receive donated hay on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays between 8:00 a.m. and noon, and 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The county also needs volunteers daily at 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. to help feed and water the horses. The county will provide an air-conditioned trailer, water, cover from the sun, and guidance, along with support from the Sheriff's Office.

Click here if you would like to register to help .

Anyone interested in helping provide hay or financial donations to buy hay is asked to call the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office at 406-447-8204.