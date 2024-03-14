Watch Now
Wanted: submissions for the Montana Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest

MTN News
Posted at 6:41 PM, Mar 13, 2024
HELENA — Submissions are open for the 2024 Montana Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest.

Elementary school students across Montana can submit artwork showing their appreciation for Montana law enforcement officers.

The contest promotes public service and showcases Montanans’ respect and gratitude for law enforcement officers.

A winner will be chosen from each of the seven Montana Highway Patrol districts and awarded an ice cream social for their class.

From those regional winners, a statewide winner will be selected to celebrate with Attorney General Knudsen and local law enforcement in May.

The winning poster will be displayed in Montana Department of Justice offices and made available to law enforcement offices across the state.

Visit the Department of Justice website for full rules.

