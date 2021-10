GREAT FALLS — Walter Running Crane, Jr. shared this video that his son Fox shot on Tuesday morning.

Walter explained: "This was this morning, I was bringing my son and his friend to school in Heart Butte about three miles south of Browning."

The grizzly bear was with her three cubs, and as the vehicle approached, the bear charged toward it.

The bear actually ran onto the road for a few seconds and chased the vehicle before heading back to her cubs.