WATCH LIVE: Trump rally in Bozeman

MTN will broadcast and live-stream former President Donald Trump's rally from Bozeman on Friday, August 9, 2024.

Our coverage will begin when his plane touches down; the rally is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The rally will be at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman.

Trump has endorsed Montana U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, who is scheduled to be at the Friday event. Sheehy is a Republican who is challenging incumbent Jon Tester, a Democrat, in one of the most highly-contested and expensive Senate races of 2024.

You can watch it live on the following MTN over-the-air channels:



Billings: 2.2

Butte: 4.2

Bozeman: 7.2

Great Falls: 3.2

Helena: 12.2

Missoula: 8.2

It will also be broadcast on DirecTV on the following channels:

Billings: 5

Butte: 14

Bozeman: 14

Great Falls: 4

Missoula: 9

The event will also be live-streamed on our MTN News websites:

Tune in to the MTN 10pm news after the event for analysis and highlights.

This will be Trump's sixth visit to Montana in recent years. He campaigned in the Treasure State in 2016 as a candidate, and hosted rallies during his Presidency in Great Falls, Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings in 2018.