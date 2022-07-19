WATCH: Yellowstone National Park releases new video of June flooding

Yellowstone National Park recently released a new video titled "Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022."

"Beginning June 12, 2022, unprecedented amounts of rainfall caused substantial flooding, rockslides, and mudslides within Yellowstone National Park," a statement about the video reads. "Historic water levels caused severe damage to roads, water and wastewater systems, power lines, and other critical park infrastructure."

Learn more about flood recovery efforts and park operations at go.nps.gov/YELLflood .

Click here for more information and articles about the flooding .



