NewsMontana and Regional News

West Yellowstone mayor resigns after backlash over Facebook posts

Town of West Yellowstone
Mayor Jeff McBirnie of West Yellowstone is facing scrutiny for his political statements on social media.
WEST YELLOWSTONE — On Tuesday evening, West Yellowstone residents voiced their concerns about political Facebook posts made by Mayor Jeff McBirnie, who is up for re-election this year.

On Wednesday morning, McBirnie resigned as mayor.

The now-deleted posts contained anti-Trump and anti-fascist rhetoric.

One post from September stated: "Why do Republicans like protecting a pedophile? Oh that's right the orange mango is their true God."

Another post from Mayor McBirnie.

Several residents spoke up at Tuesday's meeting, which McBirnie did not attend.

Some called for McBirnie's resignation, while others were concerned about divisiveness in the West Yellowstone community and urged elected officials to take action promptly.

"It's just ludicrous to me that we have this coming from an official," said one resident at Tuesday's West Yellowstone town council meeting.

"This is no longer contained in this community," one resident said.

"I wouldn't wait a long time," said another resident. "This community is watching to see how our elected officials respond to how this is affecting our community."

The Town Council members leading the meeting also spoke up. A majority did not condone McBirnie's statements.

"I am livid and disgusted by what I've heard," said town council member Lisa Griffith.

Griffith also called on the town attorney to weigh in on the matter.

"Politically divisive statements on a public forum are completely unacceptable," said council member Jeff Matthews.

