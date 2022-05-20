'Wheel of Fortune LIVE!' is coming to Montana

BILLINGS - I'd like to buy a vowel - and tickets to Wheel of Fortune LIVE! please.

Produced by Right Angle Entertainment, the live stage show will bring Wheel of Fortune's studio to cities across the country, including Billings.

Fans of the long-running game show can audition to go on stage, spin a replica wheel, and solve puzzles when Wheel of Fortune LIVE! comes to Alberta Bair Theater on November 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Prizes include $10,000 or trips to Paris and Hawaii. Audience members will also have the chance to win cash and prizes.

"One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to give more fans a chance to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE! Guests can audition to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself," a press release states.

The all-new live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and UTA, is the one-and-only way fans can experience America’s Game® in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios, right in their hometown theater, the press release states.

Tickets start at $32 plus a non-refundable fee. Pre-sales begin Tuesday, May 17, and public on-sale starts Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

VIP Packages are also available, giving fans early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access, and photo opportunities to spin the Wheel.

Tickets are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10-5 and Saturday 10-2, at 2801 Third Avenue North; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website .



TRENDING ARTICLES

