Why some Montana parents are concerned about 'Galaxy Gas'

BILLINGS — Galaxy Gas, a brand name for containers of nitrous oxide and also known as "laughing gas," is a makeup of nitrogen and oxygen and when inhaled can give a high sensation.

Recently, the product and others like it, such as Space Gas, have appeared in the Billings area at numerous smoke shops and gas stations, and parents are raising concerns that children are using the product in dangerous ways.

The Galaxy Gas website features a notice saying that the product is intended for culinary use products only.

"We sell nitrous oxide for the use of whipped cream canisters. Its intended use is either making whipped cream or culinary foams," says Marguerite Jodry, the co-owner of Zest Kitchen & Cookware in Billings.



Those whipped cream canisters are the reason Jodry sells the product. But she's had teenagers try to buy the product, likely for the purposes of getting high.

"We're just kind of careful in general about making sure you're 18 when you buy them," she said.

Whereas most recreational drugs are sold to those 21 and older, you only have to be 18 to buy nitrous oxide. Galaxy Gas and other similar products are readily available at a variety of general retailers across town.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Marguerite Jodry, co-owner of Zest Kitchen & Cookware

An MTN News spot check showed the product also for sale at five smoke and vape shops, next to tobacco products and other intoxicants Those five shop were 406 Glass and Vapes, Cloudz Vapes, B-Town Vapes & Glass, and Moe's Smoke Shop.

The products are sold in different flavors and often sold with balloons for inhaling purposes.

"This is clearly marketed at high schoolers, which is a different thing. There is no legitimate reason to have that marketed to the wide public," says Joe Olson, a Billings parent.

On Tuesday, Olson learned for the first time about nitrous oxide during an MTN New interview at Pioneer Park, and he found it unusual that teenagers could purchase the product.

Alina Hauter, MTN News Joe Olson, Billings parent

"Yeah, it can be abused easily, that I think we would have to raise the age," he said.

But that young age is seemingly the target audience.

If you search "Galaxy Gas" on the popular social media app TikTok, you'll find several videos of young people using the products as a quick fix to get high, even posting reviews.

According to the CDC, abusing the drug can be quite dangerous. The CDC website says that an overuse of the gas can lead to serious lung issues, suffocation, and even death.

Even TikTok knows the dangers. The site now prompts users to learn about resources and helplines for substance abuse when you search "Galaxy Gas."