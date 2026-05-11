Widespread power outage affecting Glacier County

(MONDAY, 7:45 a.m.) We are receiving reports that power has been restored to some of the affected customers.



(MONDAY, 6:03 a.m.) Browning Public Schools will have a two hour late start today. Buses and school start time will be two hours delayed due to the power outage.



(MONDAY, 1:49 a.m.) Glacier Electric Cooperative says the line between Cut Bank and Shelby that feeds our service area has sustained damage and repairs are expected to take longer than originally anticipated.

At this time our entire service area is without power. We do not have an exact ETA for power restoration. Crews are continuing to assess and work the issue as safely and quickly as possible.



(MONDAY, 12:27 a.m.) Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says it is aware of a power outage affecting Browning and surrounding areas. Outages have been reported as far as Cut Bank and Valier. Please be patient as electric crews work to fix the issue. BLES is currently without phones, we are working with the phone company to remedy this issue as well. Thank you for your patience and cooperation at this time.

(SUNDAY, 2:22 p.m.) Glacier Electric Cooperative says that crews have been dispatched to a power outage affecting areas of Browning, power should be restored within 45 minutes.

Reports of a possible lighting strike near the Browning City Substation is the likely cause of the outage. Our crew is investigating and working on restoring power.