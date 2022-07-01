Black bear euthanized after entering ZooMontana

Montana wildlife officials euthanized a black bear Friday that had been wandering in and around ZooMontana in Billings over the past few weeks.
Bob Gibson, a spokesperson for Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, said the three-year-old male bear had gotten used to people and was wandering around in the middle of the day.
The bear had been seen in the area of staff and visitors, according to Gibson.
A wildlife manager and game warden jumped into the zoo when they arrived Friday and had to kill it because it had become too comfortable around humans, Gibson said.
- Bear eating watermelon has been relocated
- Grizzly bear near Ovando relocated
- 1 bear killed, 1 relocated after killing cattle
- Three grizzly bears relocated by FWP
- 2 grizzly bears relocated after calf killed
- FWP relocates three grizzly bears
TRENDING NOW
- Suspect arrested in Lewistown man's death
- Obituary: Jay Dee Malsam
- Lawsuit over marijuana sales in Great Falls
- Woman hurt by bison in Yellowstone park
- Grizzly Saddlery keeps tradition alive
- Groundbreaking for new GF apartments