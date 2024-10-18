You may have seen balloon sculptures around Helena, like a cactus at Big Dipper Ice Cream or a cow at Van's Thriftway. These are part of the United Way of the Lewis & Clark Area's second annual Fun Fest.

Wild West Fun Fest features 10,000+ balloons

"The most fun is when the kid's eyes light up and see these things. It's like, 'Is this real? Can I touch it?' The kids just love it," said Jeff Buscher, the community impact coordinator for United Way.

About 10,000 balloons are being blown up and twisted together for the three-day Wild West Fun Fest starting Friday, October 18, 2024, at 5:30 PM in the Salvation Army gym.

Events that evening include selling raffle tickets, dinner, a western movie, and a balloon sculpture class from Sauter Balloons.

Neil Sauter, the balloon artist creating the sculptures, said, "The bulk work is done; now I have to add a lot of the details to finish it up."

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Sauter has put in more than 70 hours the past five days putting together sculptures like a horse and covered wagon, windmill, and a 14-foot cowboy with the help of volunteers.

Bringing his craft to a project like this is a long-time goal.

"This has been a dream of mine to be able to make beautiful balloon displays. For it to come together, it's one of those things, like you try to follow your passions in life, and when your dreams come true, it can be overwhelming. To have a job that brings kids joy is really nice," said Sauter.

He also made balloon sculptures for the first Fun Fest, held at the Walking Mall last year.

While United Way says it did not reach its fundraising goal last year, the organization says it was a learning experience.

Buscher said, "This year, I think pulling it all together in one smaller space and creating some energy around it, I think we're going to do a lot better. Not only financially and fundraising, but also to present an event."

The goal for the Fund Fest is to raise around $10,000.

Part of this would help aid in the United Way's Helena Inn - Supporting Housing Project, which they are trying to close on by the end of the year.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

United Way says 98% of the funds from donations and sponsors stay within the greater Helena Area.

While fundraising is a large part of the event, the organization says the event is ultimately about getting the community together.

"Let's just relax and have some fun, and if we can offer that, that is absolutely a need in our community," said Buscher.

Events for Saturday include a Donut Fun Run and carnival games.

United Way Fun Fest ends Sunday with a balloon-popping party.

All the balloons will be sent to the New York-based company TerraCycle, which will recycle them into park benches.

You can find more about Fun Fest here and more on Sauter Balloons here.