Wild Wings Festival celebrates Montana’s stunning waterfowl migration

CHOUTEAU — Every year, hundreds of thousands of birds migrate through Freezeout Lake, making it one of the most breathtaking natural spectacles in Montana. The Wild Wings Festival honors this migration with a weekend of free events, guided tours, and educational programs.

A Growing Tradition

The festival, which began in 2019, has grown in popularity over the years. Maggie Carr, a member of the Wild Wings Committee, notes that attendance has reached between 300 to 500 people in recent years.

“This is the fifth year Wild Wings has gone on,” Carr said. “Wild Wings is a migration festival for light geese across Montana that happens every March.”

A Haven for Birds and Birdwatchers

The festival centers around Freezeout Lake, a critical stopover in the Pacific Flyway migration route. Brent Lonner, a wildlife biologist with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP), explains the significance of the site.

“March and early April mark the main waterfowl migration, including ducks, geese, and swans,” Lonner said. “This is probably the largest concentration of those birds in the state, and that’s what people are coming to see.”

With up to 100,000 snow geese passing through on a given day, the sight and sound of these massive flocks taking flight is a must-see experience.

Festival Events and Activities

The 2025 Wild Wings Festival takes place March 21-23 at the Chouteau Pavilion. Events include:



Free Guided Tours – Each morning on Saturday and Sunday, experts will lead visitors through prime viewing areas.

Educational Booths & Wildlife Talks – Organizations and biologists will be available to answer questions and share information.

Movie Screenings – Nature documentaries will be shown throughout the weekend.

Potluck & Fundraiser (March 22nd) – The highlight of the festival features live music, food, and community gatherings.

Camping Opportunities – Visitors can camp near Freezeout Lake for free, though a Montana conservation license is required for recreation on FWP lands.

A Festival for Everyone

While birdwatchers from across the region flock to the event, Carr emphasizes that anyone can enjoy Wild Wings.

“You don’t have to be someone who likes birds,” Carr said. “When we have hundreds of thousands of geese here, it’s truly phenomenal.”

As spring migration peaks, visitors to the Wild Wings Festival will witness one of Montana’s most spectacular natural events—a breathtaking display of movement, sound, and wildlife conservation in action.

