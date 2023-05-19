Winners announced in Special Olympics Montana raffle (2023)

Special Olympics Montana conducted a raffle drawing in Bozeman on Friday, May 19, 2022, and announced the winners of several prizes.
The annual event of selling the $20 tickets resulted in 123,335 tickets being sold, and raised more than $650,000 in sales and donations for Special Olympics Montana.
The grand prize - a 2023 Chevy Silverado pickup truck - went to Adam Bagger of Livingston.
Here is the full list of winners:
- Adam Bagger of Livingston: 2023 Chevy Silverado
- Rachel Munson of Lewistown: $5,000 cash
- Erik Ulmer of East Helena: $1,500 SCHEELS Gift Card
- Roland Green: $1,000 Murdoch’s Gift Card
- Russ Riebe of Dillon: $1,000 Town Pump Gift Card
- Stan Jones of Kalispell: $1,000 Town Pump Gift Card
- Steve Hurd: $1,000 Town Pump Gift Card
- Vallie Automotive of Billings: 4 tires up $1,000 Tire Rama
- Frank NezPerce of Helena: 1 pizza per month for 1 year Pizza Hut
- Bryan Deats: 1 pizza per month for 1 year Pizza Hut
- Paula Kindel of Eureka: 1 pizza per month for 1 year Pizza Hut
- Danette Gilboy: 1 pizza per month for 1 year Pizza Hut
- Melisa Crosby of Butte: 1 pizza per month for 1 year Pizza Hut
Winners have been - or will be - contacted directly by Special Olympics Montana.
