Winners announced in Special Olympics Montana raffle (2023)

Special Olympics Montana conducted a raffle drawing in Bozeman on Friday, May 19, 2022, and announced the winners of several prizes.

The annual event of selling the $20 tickets resulted in 123,335 tickets being sold, and raised more than $650,000 in sales and donations for Special Olympics Montana.

The grand prize - a 2023 Chevy Silverado pickup truck - went to Adam Bagger of Livingston.



Here is the full list of winners:

Adam Bagger of Livingston: 2023 Chevy Silverado

Rachel Munson of Lewistown: $5,000 cash

Erik Ulmer of East Helena: $1,500 SCHEELS Gift Card

Roland Green: $1,000 Murdoch’s Gift Card

Russ Riebe of Dillon: $1,000 Town Pump Gift Card

Stan Jones of Kalispell: $1,000 Town Pump Gift Card

Steve Hurd: $1,000 Town Pump Gift Card

Vallie Automotive of Billings: 4 tires up $1,000 Tire Rama

Frank NezPerce of Helena: 1 pizza per month for 1 year Pizza Hut

Bryan Deats: 1 pizza per month for 1 year Pizza Hut

Paula Kindel of Eureka: 1 pizza per month for 1 year Pizza Hut

Danette Gilboy: 1 pizza per month for 1 year Pizza Hut

Melisa Crosby of Butte: 1 pizza per month for 1 year Pizza Hut

Winners have been - or will be - contacted directly by Special Olympics Montana.

