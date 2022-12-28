Winning numbers and locations for Montana Millionaire grand prizes

The Montana Lottery drew the numbers for the grand prizes of the 2022 Montana Millionaire game Tuesday morning.

The prizes include two $1 million prizes and one $100,000 prize. Here are the winning ticket numbers and locations where they were sold:



$1 million: #058959 (sold at Town Pump on 10th in Great Falls)

$1 million: #033146 (sold at Town Pump on Dewey in Butte)

$100,000: #254026 (sold at River Market in Fort Benton)

Anne Charpentier, the Montana Lottery marketing director, say that this drawing is the highlight of the year: "It's always exciting when we get to pick our millionaires and we're always thrilled to make a millionaire over and over, especially when we get to make two."

This year's tickets sold in record time; all 280,000 tickets - each priced at $20 - sold out in less than 30 hours.

"We are addressing the number of tickets as well as the prices and all the things we're looking at. The game as a whole, looking to see what we can do to maybe have it sell a little bit longer," said Charpentier.

In the past, they have added more tickets and larger prizes.

For example, in the past the game featured smaller prizes and just one $1 million dollar grand prize. Now, it has two $1 million prizes and smaller "early bird" prizes.



Nov. 25 $100,000 drawing: #080647 (sold in Laurel)

Dec. 16 $25,000 drawing: #269399 (sold in Lincoln)

While there are no concrete plans yet for next year's Montana Millionaire, Montana Lottery officials are looking at options.

"Our mission here at the lottery, maximizing the revenue generated to the state, but also want to keep the fun and keep those million dollar prizes as part of the game," said Charpentier, "So we are addressing all those things as we look to the future of Montana millionaire."

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize are:



2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings