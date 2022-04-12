Snow storm causes school closures in parts of Montana

BILLINGS — A winter storm dropping heavy snow has forced widespread school closures in parts of Montana, primarly southern and eastern areas (Tuesday, April 12, 2022).
Areas in and around Glendive and Baker could get up to two feet of snow; areas around Livingston will likely get 6-8"; and southeastern Montana 8-12".
A Blizzard Warning remains in effect in parts of eastern Montana where stronger wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected.
Here's a list of reported closures:
- Billings Public Schools
- Lockwood Schools
- Huntley Project Schools
- Shepherd Public Schools
- Billings Catholic Schools
- Bridger Schools
- Chief Dull Knife College
- Broadus Schools
- Sidney Public Schools
- Absarokee Schools
- Colstrip Public Schools
- Geyser School District
- Elder Grove Schools
- Elysian School District
- Custer Public Schools
- Broadview Schools
- Canyon Creek School
- Belfry Schools
- Fromberg School District
- Joliet Public Schools
- Harlowton Public Schools
- Park City Schools
- Lame Deer Public Schools
- Ryegate Schools
- Red Lodge Schools
- Lavina Schools
- Rapelje Schools
- Reed Point Schools
The snow begins to lessen on Wednesday, but a good amount of wrap-around snow could still fall in portions of eastern Montana.
