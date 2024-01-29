Winter Trails Day is coming up

GREAT FALLS — Winter Trails Day is a great way to spend time with the family or hang out with some good friends. Alex Sholes from Get Fit Great Falls is here to tell us more about this upcoming event.

Alex Sholes: "This is going to be our 2024 version of Winter Trails Day. And it's put on by Get Fit Great Falls, which is a local volunteer organization that promotes healthy lifestyles in Great Falls and Cascade County. And Winter Trails Day is a way for us to, one, get people out. Free access to snowshoes, no fees associated with the event except for getting yourself there. But it's also a way to show, you know, during the winter you can still get out and be active. And we have great places like Silver Crest Nordic Center up there that allow people to do just that.

This event is hosted by Get Fit Great Falls in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service to give people the opportunity to get out and explore the outdoors and stay fit during these winter months.

Alex Sholes: "Our registration has been open for going on two weeks now, so a lot of the slots are filled for our morning hikes, but we definitely have afternoon hikes with a lot of availability still. And again, you have to register and you go to our our Great Falls website and it'll walk you through the registration process. It's all free. We just need to know how many people are going to be there so we can plan accordingly with our volunteers.

Registration is open and space is limited, so gear up and enjoy Winter Trails Day 2024 and start the new year off right with Get Fit Great Falls and the beautiful outdoors of Montana.

The Silver Crest Trails are located in the Little Belt Mountains of Central Montana, just off Highway 89, approximately 6.5 miles south of Neihart on the west side of the highway, and about 2 miles north of Showdown Montana Ski Area. The turn-off to the parking lot is marked by a sign indicating “USFS Winter Recreation Area”. Turn there, then follow the nordic ski signs to the parking lot. The parking lot is equipped with a latrine.

For more information, Click Here.

