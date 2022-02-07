Winter Trails Day hailed as a success

NEAR NEIHART — It was a snowy day at the Silver Crest Winter Recreation Area in Neihart on Saturday, which also meant it was a great day to participate in winter activities.

Get Fit Great Falls says they were able to bring back the event after a year-long layoff due to Covid.

Winter activities included free skiing and snowshoeing lessons as well as hiking, snowmobiling, and dogsledding. The event was scheduled throughout the day for people of all ages and skillsets.

Clark Carlson-Thompson, president of Get Fit Great Falls , praised the collaboration. He said, "We couldn't thank enough people. Get Fit Great Falls is kind of the overarching group that sponsors it, but we work with the Forest Service. They do a huge push to get this area ready. We got Cascade City-County Health Department doing some registration and giving out Covid tests. We also can't thank Search And Rescue enough for being out here during the day."

Winter Trails Day originally started in 2007 and has been growing ever since.

Carlson-Thompson added, ""Get Fit Great Falls loves to get activities in that people can enjoy the outdoors, get themselves physically active, and get moving, and since we can do it again this year, we were ecstatic after of course Covid last year. Everyone is excited, great team, and we're looking forward to doing these more in the future."

Other participating organizations were Wild Montana and Montana Discovery Foundation.

Up to 300 people register for winter trails day every year and its attendance rates are expected to increase.

