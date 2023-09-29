Wintry weather closes section of Going-to-the-Sun Road

WEST GLACIER — Wintry weather has shut down a section of Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park.

The iconic road is currently closed between Avalanche Campground and Jackson Glacier Overlook.

Going-to-the-Sun Road remains open to vehicles between West Glacier to Avalanche and St. Mary to Jackson Glacier.

Logan Pass is not closed for the season and park staff tell MTN News the top section will reopen as soon as it's safe.

Going-to-the-Sun Road is scheduled to officially close for the season on October 15, 2023.

The latest information on road conditions in Glacier National Park can be found here.

