Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Wintry weather closes section of Going-to-the-Sun Road

GNP Glacier National Park
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
The view at Glacier National Park on September 29, 2023. Winter weather has closed a section of Going-to-the-Sun Road.
GNP Glacier National Park
Posted at 5:57 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 19:59:27-04

WEST GLACIER — Wintry weather has shut down a section of Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park.

The iconic road is currently closed between Avalanche Campground and Jackson Glacier Overlook.

Going-to-the-Sun Road remains open to vehicles between West Glacier to Avalanche and St. Mary to Jackson Glacier.

Logan Pass is not closed for the season and park staff tell MTN News the top section will reopen as soon as it's safe.

Going-to-the-Sun Road is scheduled to officially close for the season on October 15, 2023.

The latest information on road conditions in Glacier National Park can be found here.

TRENDING

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App