Woman dies after being hit by a vehicle in Sun Prairie

The Montana Highway Patrol says that a female pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Sun Prairie on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

The name of the woman has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

The woman was out for walk just before 8 a.m. and the driver of the vehicle did not see her, according to the MHP.

The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperative with investigators. There is no word yet on whether the driver may be facing a citation or charges.

(1st REPORT) Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in Sun Prairie. It happened before 8 a.m. along Truman Avenue, at or near the Sinclair convenience store.

Few details are available at this point, but initial reports indicate that at least one person was injured.

Responding agencies include the Montana Highway Patrol and the Cascade County Sheriff's Office. A Mercy Flight helicopter is also at the scene.

