Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Bozeman on Friday, September 6, 2024.

The Bozeman Police Department said in a news release that it happened at about 7:15 p.m. in the area of South Third Avenue and Langohr Avenue.

The agency said witnesses saw the vehicle leave the road, striking woman on the sidewalk who was walking her dog.

The vehicle continued through a fence and into a residence in the area of the 3000 block of Langohr Avenue.

The impact also damaged a gas line, prompting first responders to evacuate the block.

Despite life-saving efforts by both the public and first responders, the woman died at the scene. We do not yet know if the dog was injured.

The driver was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital; there is no word on the nature or severity of the person's injuries.

Police continue investigating, and the Bozeman Police Department said that "appropriate charges" will be determined with the assistance of the Gallatin County Attorney as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Captain Dana McNeil at 406-582-2020.