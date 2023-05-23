Woman dies after falling into creek in Glacier National Park

GREAT FALLS — On Monday, May 22, 2023, a woman died in Glacier National Park after she fell off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek and was swept into the gorge.

Park officials said in a news release on Tuesday that the 28-year old woman was spotted in the creek passing under the bridge of Trail of the Cedars near bystanders who waded into the water to pull her out.

They immediately began CPR and sent people to notify rangers and call 911.

Flathead County Dispatch received and diverted the call to Glacier National Park Dispatch. National Park Service staff, an ALERT helicopter, and Three Rivers Ambulance mobilized after learning about the incident.

The woman was declared dead by ALERT personnel at the side of the creek.

Rangers litter-carried the woman out to Avalanche Lake Trailhead where she was then transferred to funeral services.

The name of the woman, who park staff say was from Kansas, has not yet been released.



