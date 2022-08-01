Woman dies after falling through skylight at Columbia Falls HS

A 20-year-old woman died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, after falling through a skylight at Columbia Falls High School.

The Columbia Falls Police Department responded to a report of a medical emergency at 2:25 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman in “medical distress,” according to a news release.

Despite administering first aid, police say the woman died due to her injuries.

An investigation determined that “for unknown reasons” the woman managed to get on the roof with two other people and then fell through a skylight and landed on the gym floor.

The woman’s name has not yet been released pending notification of her family.