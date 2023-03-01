Woman dies after reportedly being run over in Park County

BOZEMAN — LIVINGSTON — The Park County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman that was reported on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

The Sheriff's Office says a call came into dispatch from Livingston Health Care that a patient was brought into the Emergency Department deceased.

The woman was identified as Catherine Sorensen, 55 years old. Sorensen was reportedly brought to the hospital by her husband.

The report said she was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the area of Divide Creek Road, just west of the Carbella campground and recreation site.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the circumstances surrounding Sorensen's death.

They are trying to identify a woman who stopped along Divide Creek Road and helped getting Sorensen into a vehicle and to the hospital. If you have any information about the woman's identity, call the Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050.



TRENDING

