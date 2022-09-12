Watch Now
Woman dies after reportedly jumping from a moving vehicle in Lolo

Posted at 10:15 AM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 12:15:53-04

MISSOULA — A woman died on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Lolo after she reportedly jumped out of a moving vehicle.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says that deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity near the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 South and Delarka Drive.

A woman was reported to have jumped from a moving vehicle, according to a news release.

The Sheriff's Office says that the caller - who was the male driver of the vehicle - attempted to resuscitate the woman, but she died at the scene.

The name of the woman has not yet been released.

The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 93 were temporarily closed as deputies conducted an investigation.

Anyone who stopped to provide assistance - or has details about the incident - is asked to call Detective Sgt. Prather at 406-258-4610 or 406-531-0337.

