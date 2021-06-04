Woman dies in crash near Butte

An Anaconda woman died in a rollover crash on the highway just west of Butte on Thursday, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

MHP reports the 26-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was thrown from the car after it went off the road and rolled in the median on Interstate 15/90 between Rocker and Butte at about 3:25 p.m.

The driver of the Nissan Xterra, a 28-year-old man from Anaconda, was injured in the crash and treated at St. James HealthCare in Butte.

MHP says speed, alcohol, and drugs are not being considered as factors in the crash, and that neither person in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The name of the woman who died has not been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.