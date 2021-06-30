Woman dies in crash east of Missoula

GREAT FALLS — A 26-year old woman from Spokane died Tuesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 90 near Bonner.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman was driving east on I-90 near mile marker 109 when she lost control of her vehicle and it rolled over into the median before ending up on the opposite side of the road.

Three other people in the vehicle, including two young children, were taken to Saint Patrick Hospital in Missoula; two were treated for minor injuries, and the other was not injured.

All four occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

The MHP says that alcohol, drugs, and speed were not factors in the crash.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash; we will update you if we get more information.

