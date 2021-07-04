Woman dies in crash on I-90

GREAT FALLS — A 26-year old Missoula woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday.

The crash happened at about 10:50 p.m. on Friday, July 2nd.

The Montana Highway Patrol says that a Chevy Equinox was in the passing lane of I-90 when a woman driving a Kia Forte tried to pass on the left shoulder.

The Kia collided with the left-rear side of the Equinox; the woman then lost control of the Kia and went off the side of the road.

The Kia then "dropped down" across Loiselle Lane, hit an embankment, and caught fire.

The driver of the Chevy was not injured, according to the MHP.

The initial report from the MHP indicates that speed and impaired driving were factors in the crash.

The name of the woman who died has not yet been released; we will update you if we get more information.