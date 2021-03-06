Woman dies in rollover crash in Sanders County

MISSOULA — A 20-year-old woman died in a one-car rollover crash in Sanders County on Friday.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol report, the woman from Santa Ana, California, was southbound on Upper Lynch Creek near Plains around at 11:20 p.m.

MHP says the woman's vehicle drifted off the right side of the road, where she overcorrected and went into a broad skid across the road.

The vehicle then struck a fence and power pole and the vehicle overturned. The woman was ejected and died on the scene.

MHP says alcohol and speed are suspected in this incident. MHP says the woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The woman's name has not yet been released, and the MHP continues to investigate.

We will update you if we get more information.