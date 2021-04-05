Woman identified as victim of fatal crash

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Monday identified Jennifer Mims as the person who died Friday in a rollover crash.

Mims was driving a pickup truck on Interstate 90 when the vehicle went off the highway and crashed at an overpass near Charlene Street.

Mims was 37 years old, according to the coroner; she was reportedly the sole occupant of the pickup.



(APRIL 2, 2021) The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 37-year old person under the I-90 overpass in Billings.

A Chevrolet pickup truck was discovered at about 7:47 a.m. Friday near Charlene Street under the bridge.

Billings Fire Department crews extricated the driver, who was dead.

The MHP report states: "The vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-90. At mile marker 450.7, the vehicle failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, entered the median, and went off an embankment between the east and west bound overpass. The vehicle's front end impacted another embankment at the railroad tracks near Charlene Street. The vehicle came to rest on its top. The driver was pronounced dead on scene."

The MHP estimates the crash happened at about 4 a.m.

The name of the person has not yet been released; we will update you if we get more details.

