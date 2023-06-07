Woman injured by a bear while camping along Middle Fork Flathead River

KALISPELL — State wildlife officials say a woman was hurt after an encounter with a black bear along the Middle Fork Flathead River near Nyack on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) says that at around 6 a.m., a commercial raft company was on a guided overnight trip with two guides and three clients when a bear entered camp.

The victim - a guide - said she was sleeping outside on the ground when she sustained injuries from what is believed to be a black bear.

Bear spray was used, but according to a news release, the bear returned several times to the camp.

The victim was treated for her injuries at Logan Health in Whitefish. The nature and extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.

FWP bear conflict specialists are investigating the incident in conjunction with the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you if we get more information.

