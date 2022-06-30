Woman injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park

A woman was gored by a bull bison near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake in Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Yellowstone National Park officials said in a news release that the woman from Pennsylvania and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the bull bison to charge.

The 71-year old woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming. The nature and extent of her injuries, while not disclosed, are not believed to be life-threatening.

Park officials are continuing to investigate the incident - the third such incident in recent weeks.

On Monday, June 27, a family was walking on a boardwalk near Giant Geyser when a bison charged them, injuring one person ( details ).

On Monday, May 30, a woman was gored by a bison in the park ( details ).

Park officials caution that animals in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.

Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.

Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans. They are the largest mammal in North America, and males can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and stand up to six feet tall.

