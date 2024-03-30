Woman injured in house explosion in Big Sky

A woman was injured in a house explosion and fire in Big Sky on Friday. March 29, 2024.

Officials say a propane explosion sparked the fire t

According to Big Sky Fire Chief Greg Megaard, the woman has been flown to Idaho Falls for treatment and crews are still on the scene. There is no word at this point on the severity of her injuries.

Crews from Big Sky Fire, Gateway, and Rae fire departments were paged to the incident.



Megaard said the fire has not spread to any other buildings at this time.

The home was reportedly located on Lower Cascade Ridge Road.

We will update you wehn we get more information.