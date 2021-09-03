Woman reported missing in Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Glacier National Park is asking for the public’s help in locating Jennifer (Jenn) Coleman.

She is believed to have been hiking around Logan Pass on August 30 or August 31.

Coleman is 5’6” tall with blond, shoulder-length hair, and blue eyes.

Glacier National Park spokesperson Gina Kerzman tells MTN News that park rangers found her car in the Logan Pass parking lot, but they are not sure where Coleman went hiking.

Park rangers and a helicopter from Two Bear Air are searching for Coleman.

If you saw Coleman in Glacier National Park, please call the Glacier National Park tip line at 406-888-7077.