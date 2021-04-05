Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for Cheri Diane Rivera

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Cheri Diane Rivera.

The Missoula Police Department says that officers responded to a Motel 6 complaint that Rivera was being beaten by her boyfriend. Both she and the boyfriend were gone when officers arrived.

They may be headed to Washington in a dark green Ford pickup truck, and there is concern for Rivera’s safety and welfare.

Anyone with information on Rivera's location is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300, or call 911.

The Advisory does not include the name nor a photo of the boyfriend.