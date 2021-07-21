Watch
Worker crushed by bank vault in Billings now recovering in hospital

courtesy of Josh Cox GoFundMe account
Josh Cox
A man was critically injured after a bank vault fell on top of him at a Billings Heights construction site
Posted at 7:18 PM, Jul 20, 2021
The family of a man crushed by a bank vault on Monday in Billings Heights says he has a long road to recovery, but Josh Cox of Joliet is breathing and in good spirits as of Tuesday.

Cox was rushed to a hospital after a 3,600-pound bank vault fell on him at a construction site at 904 Main Street. (The vault was originally reported as 6,000 pounds.)

Authorities said it happened around 11:30 a.m. inside the future Chase Bank building, as people were moving the vault into place with a cart.

Several construction workers rushed in to help remove the vault from Cox.

Someone then began giving Cox chest compressions until emergency crews arrived.

Cox sustained "multiple crush injuries" and underwent surgery to repair his left femur.

He was moved from intensive care late Tuesday afternoon into a private room. He is in serious condition, according to the hospital.

A family member said Cox is “certainly in rough shape, but he is in much better condition than all of us thought when we received the call yesterday.”

A donation page has been created to help the family. If you would like to donate, click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

