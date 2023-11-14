Worker dies at Stillwater Mine

BILLINGS — A worker died at the Stillwater Mine in Nye on Monday, November 13, 2023, prompting the company to shut down the mine's day and night shifts Monday.

The contractor was working at the 7200 west level of the mine at around 1 a.m. operating a bolter preparing for future development, according to Heather McDowell, vice president for legal external affairs for Sibanye Stillwater, which owns the mine.

The worker - whose name has not yet been released - "came into contact" with rotating machinery and died at the spot where he was working, McDowell said.

He was a contractor for Moran Mining of Canada.

The federal Mine Safety & Health Administration is investigating.

The company sent buses to pick up workers on the night shift, McDowell said. Work will resume Tuesday, and the company plans to conduct a safety briefing with all employees, she said.

"We are deeply saddened. It's just a big black cloud. It's so sad when it happened. It's a tight-knit workplace," she said.

Sibanye Stillwater owns the Stillwater Mine and the East Boulder mine near Big Timber.

Those two mines are the only producers of platinum and palladium in North America.



