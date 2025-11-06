BUTTE — As the partial federal government shutdown heads into its second month, millions of Americans are facing the loss of food benefits.

Meagan Thompson reports - watch the video:

Working Montana couple struggles as SNAP funding lapses

Angela Madsen and her wife Jeanette Nedbalek have a combined yearly income of around $55,000. They support four children ranging in age from five to 15 years old.

Last February, they became unable to afford rent and moved into the Butte Rescue Mission.

Just one month before the government shutdown, the family became eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).