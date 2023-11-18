Workshop focuses on ice-fishing safety

The Great Falls chapter of Walleyes Unlimited hosted a seminar to discuss ice-fishing safety.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and parks offers the following safety information:

Ice fishing is fun, but safety always comes first. Ice conditions can change quickly over time and vary dramatically across short distances.

Here are some tips:



Check the weather

Tell someone where you're going.

Bring a friend - for company and safety.

Look for signs that others have been out on the ice first. Never be first on the ice!

Check ice thickness and clarity - there should be at least 4-6 inches of clear ice

If there's snow on the ice, use caution. It can hide the ice condition.

Don't approach open water.

Stay clear of pressure ridges and/or large cracks.

Be extra cautious around areas that can make ice weaker such as docks and other structures. inlets and outlets, and springs.

Spread out if you have a big group.

You can't determine how thick the ice is by looking. Drill a test hole and measure it to make sure it's safe.

Recommended minimum ice thickness guidelines for good, clear ice:



Under 4 inches : STAY OFF

: STAY OFF 4 inches : Ice fishing or other activities on foot

: Ice fishing or other activities on foot 7 inches : Snowmobile or ATV

: Snowmobile or ATV 10 inches : Small car (not recommended, but if you must, proceed at your own risk)

: Small car (not recommended, but if you must, proceed at your own risk) 12 inches: Larger vehicle (not recommended, but if you must, proceed at your own risk)